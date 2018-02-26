This flu season has been one of the worst on record in many years. Luckily (knock on wood), I haven't gotten it. I took my flu shot, but everyone in my office has the flu. They also have a strain of the flu that is not covered by the flu shot. I feel doomed. However, I'm just going to keep washing my hands and staying away from everybody. For the next few days, I am in charge of the museum. I have plenty to do to keep me busy, so hopefully, I won't be too bored. My coworkers just need to stay home until they are better and no longer contagious.
