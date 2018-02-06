Usually on Tuesdays, I post a poem. This Tuesday, however, I couldn't find a poem that suited my mood. So I thought maybe a song, since lyrics are essentially poems. Again, I couldn't think of an appropriate song, so I googled "greatest song of all time." The search results sent me to Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Their number one song was no surprise "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan. I hate Bob Dylan. I can't understand a word he mumbles. I do like his son's music though. Is it a joke that Rolling Stone picked "Like a Rolling Stone"? I looked and couldn’t find any place that said it was a joke. Anyway, that's me babbling for the day. What is your greatest song of all time? Mine might just have to be "The Impossible Dream" from The Man From La Mancha. That's the one that came to my head anyway.
The Impossible Dream is a great ch
oice. Just heard the version by Jim Nabors on UTube...check it out..you know he is an Alabama guy just like yourself!!
"Hello Young Lovers," from The King and I is suitable for the two in the photo. The picture is clearly taken in Mexico but the couple, obviously upper class, don't look Mexican nor do they look American. And what is the date of the photo? Interesting. Roderick
I have no idea on the date of the photo.
Thanks. The couple's unnaturally neat and clean look (not a hair out of place) is typical of French ephebes, so that is my guess as to their origin. It could be, therefore, a recent photograph - but is no socks a current style? Roderick
Here is where the picture comes from https://www.thefashionisto.com/simone-nobili-bo-develius-taras-koltun-visit-cuba-for-t-i-for-men-springsummer-2013-campaign/
