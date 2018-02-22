What I Blog

I blog what I want to blog about. I like my blog to be mostly uplifting, about things that interest me, and hopefully interests you, my reader. I often don't write about things in the news because it's depressing. It doesn't mean that I don't care about what's going on. I do. I care deeply. However, I'm not going to harp on something simply because it's in the news. We all know that the current American president sucks. We all know that America has a problem with violence. Do I really need to harp on these things when my readers agree with me (or maybe you don't). The thing is, I have no desire to ignite a flame war. Internet trolls will always try to incite flame wars, but they just com diff looking like an idiot. I aspire to uplift not to put down, and I hope that of my readers as well.
We have a guy that teaches transcendental meditation at our school. He always remarks on how calm I am. I try to project a very chill personality. I don't like to get upset and I try not to get myself into situations where I will lose my temper. Because trust me, I have a very bad temper, but I keep it in check. Instead, I try to stay positive. If this world were more positive and less negative, we'd have a much better world. Politics is a prime example of this. Politicians often run on what they are against not what they are for. Think how different politics would be if politicians were positive instead of negative. What a world we could be living in if more people were positive in their outlook.
