I’m heading back to work today. I kind of have to. We get three days before we need a doctor’s excuse. Since my doctor's office suggested I not come in unless my symptoms became more severe, I do not have a doctor's written excuse. Luckily, I am feeling much better. I’m no longer coughing, and I don’t have a headache. Most of my congestion is also gone. So there is no reason for me not to return to work. The only problem is that we have a nor’easter hitting tomorrow, and I wish I didn’t have to get out in it. Oh well, it’s not predicted to hit central Vermont very hard, so I hope it won’t be much of anything.
