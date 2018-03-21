Deception and Instinct

ABC premiered a new show a week and a half ago: Deception. It’s about an illusionist Cameron Black (above) who gets into solving crimes. I love the illusions and the guy who plays Cameron is quite good looking. Here is a good synopsis of the show:
Superstar Las Vegas magician Cameron Black's career may have been ruined by scandal, but he's found another place to put his skills of deception, influence and illusion to use: the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As a consulting illusionist, Cameron uses every trick at his disposal -- inventing new ones as necessary -- to help the government catch the world's most elusive criminals and solve crimes that seem to defy all explanation. In doing so, he while feeds his ego by staging the biggest illusions of his career.
Deception airs Sunday nights on ABC at 10 pm Eastern.
Talking about new shows, there is another new show on Sunday nights at 8 pm Eastern on CBS called Instinct. This show stars out actor Alan Cumming who plays the first leading gay man in a network drama. Here is a synopsis of Instinct:
Dr. Dylan Reinhart is a former CIA operative who's created a quieter life for himself as a professor and author of a best-selling book on abnormal behavior. When tenacious and resourceful NYPD detective Lizzie Needham approaches him to help her solve a serial killer case, he taps into his old skill set and reaches out to a CIA friend who has access to invaluable top-secret intelligence. As Dylan gets lured back into the adrenaline filled world of law enforcement, he and Lizzie realize that, together, they make the perfect team.
Both shows are well worth checking out. They are currently my favorite shows.
I don't watch TV but keep me posted if Cameron starts playing with his bunny.
