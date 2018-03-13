Don't Quit
by John Greenleaf Whittier
When things go wrong as they sometimes will,
When the road you're trudging seems all
up hill,
When the funds are low and the debts are high
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is strange with its twists and turns
As every one of us sometimes learns
And many a failure comes about
When he might have won had he stuck it out;
Don't give up though the pace seems slow—
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out—
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell just how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're
hardest hit—
It's when things seem worst that you must not quit.
1 comment:
I really needed it today. Thank you. I've been a fan of your blog for many years now.
David, Bristol, UK
