There are so many things to say, but I don’t know where to start. First, I want to thank everyone for their compassionate comments yesterday. It’s so hard losing a friend, and though he’d been very sick for years, there is no way to prepare yourself for the loss of a friend.
Second, if you’ve never experienced clinical depression, then you are very lucky. It’s more than just being sad. A constant sense of hopelessness and despair is a sign you may have major depression, also known as clinical depression. Some of the symptoms might include:
- Fatigue or loss of energy almost every day
- Feelings of worthlessness or guilt almost every day
- Impaired concentration, indecisiveness
- Insomnia or hypersomnia (excessive sleeping) almost every day
- Markedly diminished interest or pleasure in almost all activities nearly every day (called anhedonia, this symptom can be indicated by reports from significant others)
- Restlessness or feeling slowed down
- Recurring thoughts of death or suicide
- Significant weight loss or gain (a change of more than 5% of body weight in a month)
If you are feeling these symptoms, please talk to your healthcare provider and seek help. You can’t understand until you try therapy or medication how significantly different you can feel. It is possible to live a normal life again.
Third, and this is random, I chose the picture above for no other reason than because I find the guy sexy. I love his green eyes that go perfectly with his green shirt. I love the almost smile on his face. He’s just beautiful to me.
Finally, there are a myriad of other things I could talk about, but I’m gonna leave it at that.
Joe, Having a partner who give support, comfort and advice is a good way to handle the situation. I am still hoping that you can find someone to share your life with. Roderick
