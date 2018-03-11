God’s Will

Those who know your name trust in you, for you, O LORD, do not abandon those who search for you. (NLT) (Psalm 9:10 )
Do you search for the Lord's will in your life? When you make yourself vulnerable and available for God to have control over your life, it's scary. It does not mean difficult times won't come, instead, you have given Him the opportunity to be able to provide for you in the difficult times. Are you looking to God to provide as you search for Him?
When you walk with God, He will provide at just the right moment. When you take things into your own hands and push God out of your plans you prevent Him from having the opportunity to provide for you. In what areas have you stopped looking to God for direction?
Do you have an important decision to make that impacts your future? God has a perfect plan for your future, one that is in your best interest. Invite God to be part of your decision through prayer. Then look to the Word of God for guidance and principles to follow. He will guide your thoughts and show you wise truths to aid you in the decision. Finally, seek the advice of wise, respectable counsel.
From Daily Devotionals App.
