Monday Again

It looks like it might be a mild week here in Vermont. The temperature will be mostly in the 40s with rain on Wednesday and Friday. We may even have sun on those non-rainy days. Mud season seems to have arrived. The snow is melting and the mud is everywhere.
Work should be fairly routine this week. There is nothing unusual going on this week. Well, maybe one thing out of the ordinary. We have to take samples off an artifact for testing, which will be interesting. Otherwise, it should be a routine week.
Not much else is going on. I’m disappointed that Duke and Texas Tech lost last night. I just hope that Loyola Chicago can win their next game and make it to the final. It’s exciting when a Cinderella team does well, especially when the team chaplain is a dynamic 98 year old woman named Sister Jean.
