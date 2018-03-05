Monday Is Here Again

I almost forgot to write a post for today. I'd spent the evening watching the Netflix series Altered Carbon, which is a really gritty and gruesome series. I don't know why I keep watching it, but I'm hooked on it now and only have a few more episodes to watch. Did anyone watch the Oscars last night? I obviously didn't, but did see some of the outfits on Twitter. I keep thinking to myself: what was Adam Rippon thinking with that outfit? I guess we all have our styles. One person commented, "When you have to go to the Academy Awards at 8 and the Eagle at 11." If you haven't seen it, here's the outfit:
