Working at an institution of higher learning has its privileges. We may not get many of the major holidays, but we get things like Christmas break and spring break. I only get Monday of spring break but it’s better than nothing. And trust me, I’d much rather be on the beach somewhere than waiting for the next nor’easter to hit. The nor’easter is expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s like three in as many weeks. Had I been in the Deep South, I’d have gone to the beach this weekend, but instead I just took it easy at home. I will go to the grocery store tomorrow to stock up on some food for the nor’easter but the rest of the day will be a day of rest and relaxation. I’ll just pretend that I’m at the beach. Maybe I’ll watch something tropical on TV.
No comments:
Post a Comment