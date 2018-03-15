The Loss of a Loved One

Sometimes I’m grouchy, sometimes I’m sad, and sometimes I cry. All those things are because I am clinically depressed. I take medicine for it and on most days it helps. However, when tragedy strikes, even the medicine doesn’t help. I cried myself to sleep Tuesday night and cried again Wednesday morning. A good friend of mine, whose suffered from a debilitating disease for years, passed away. He had been there for me in one of my darkest hours and done so much to help me. He was a wonderful man: selfless, loving, and kind. I’ve only ever known one person to be as selflessly generous as he was, and she is a wonderful friend and I don’t know what I’d do without her. I will miss my friend who passed and my thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.
