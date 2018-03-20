Vernal Equinox
Amy Lowell, 1874 - 1925
The scent of hyacinths, like a pale mist, lies
between me and my book;
And the South Wind, washing through the room,
Makes the candles quiver.
My nerves sting at a spatter of rain on the shutter,
And I am uneasy with the thrusting of green shoots
Outside, in the night.
Why are you not here to overpower me with your
tense and urgent love?
Happy Vernal Equinox! (March 20th 12:15pm)
2 comments:
OMG!
This young man is awesome.
I love his intellectual look: great muscle body, nice glasses and bowtie but he could have less flowers down there.... LOL!
Spring is almost there but we will surely have a bit more of snow but it'll meltdown for sure.
So... why does your vernal equinox look different than mine?
