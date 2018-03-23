What A Week!

It’s been quite a week. It’s been a busy week, and I was out Wednesday for a headache. Yesterday was not a productive as I’d like because I still had said headache. Hopefully, today will be more productive and headache free. I have several work items to do, but I also have an interview to teach part time online. Many of the jobs I’m applying for are looking for online teaching experience in addition to in class teaching, so I applied and they want me to interview. Today, I will do the practice interview and then do the real interview on Monday. It’s a strange type of interview, where the question comes on the screen and then they record your answer. It’s just you in the process, which seems not very personable to me, but it is for an online class. If I make it past the interview then I will have to go through their training before I am hired. I’ll let you know how it goes.
1 comment:
Wishing you the best, Joe. Online teaching could be an wonderful addition to your skill set and marketability.
