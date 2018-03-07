Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Yesterday was a long day. I didn’t get much actual work done because there was a lot going on. It seemed like I was on my feet most of the day and away from my desk. I did get a job application submitted. If you weren’t aware, my current job ends in October. I’d thought there was a chance of a transition to another position but that seems highly unlikely. So I’m looking for another job. I want to finish the project I’m working on, but I also don’t want October to come and me not have further employment.
Today, will be a day of catch-up. I need to get done what I didn’t get done yesterday, plus a bit more. Right now, it’s a lot of editing: listening to oral histories and making sure they match up with the transcripts. Then I have to send them out for approval. It’s not the most exciting part of my job, but it has to be done. I do have work study students working for me that are taking over some of the load, but getting my work studies to actually work is like pulling teeth. It’s not very easy. I need to be more of a taskmaster and light a fire under them.
Tomorrow will be no walk in the park either. We are expecting a nor’easter with 6-12” of snow. I love snow when I don’t have to be out in it, but I hate it when I have to worry about digging out my car and getting safely to work. I only have a mile to drive to work, but that is a treacherous mile when we have that much snow. I can only hope that they come and clear our parking lot before I have to leave for work, or just getting out of the parking lot is a major chore. My little car was not built for snow.
I know I’m worried about my job ending in October, but truthfully, I’m ready to be out of Vermont. I lived in a rural area before, but this truly is rural, even though I live in town. It seems more rural somehow. I was meant for a bigger city. Hopefully, I will find a job in a bigger city. I thought I’d found a perfect job in Atlanta, but it turned out to be outside of Atlanta and when I looked up the company on Glassdoor, the reviews of the company were horrific. So, I am going to pass on applying for that job and continue to look for others.
