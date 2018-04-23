Another Busy Week

As long as I am taking these museum studies classes, it’s going to be busy. I spend the week reading and preparing assignments, while at the same time getting my real work done on my job. I have so much to edit and it’s going so slowly. It’s like I can’t do two things at once when I know with good time management I can. I should have done some reading yesterday, but I had a headache all day which makes it hard to concentrate. Hopefully, today will be a much better day and I can get a lot done. One night this week, I have to take out our guest speaker to dinner. I’m not particularly looking forward to this, but it’s part of the job. Then this weekend I have to visit yet another museum. Last week’s was an art museum, this weeks is a history museum. So much to do, so little time to do it in.
1 comment:
I hope things get a little easier for you, Joe. Tomorrow is the last day of classes in graduate school for me. Bittersweet. One thing I am looking forward to is things slowing down.
