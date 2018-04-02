In order to make myself more marketable searching for jobs, I’ve decided to go back to school to get a certificate in museum studies. It’s a three course program all online with Northwestern University. According to their website, “The Museum Studies certificate program unites history, theory and practical learning in a curriculum that prepares participants for professional or volunteer careers in administration, collections and specialty disciplines within museums, zoos, aquariums, parks and botanical gardens.” I am looking to be in the museum field for quite some time, but I need the credentials that this certification can give me. I will continue to look at community colleges for a return to teaching, but I’d really like to stay in museums. I’ve never taken an online course before, so this is a learning experience in more ways than one. Class starts today. I’ve already looked at some of the material and it looks quite manageable. I’m hoping this will be an enjoyable learning experience.
2 comments:
Congratulations on going back to school, Joe. Learning something new is one of the best ways to keep our brains humming along. I hope taking an online course proves to be an enjoyable experience, and that it aids in your ongoing job search. Best of luck.
Dear Joe, Like Susan (hi there, Susan, long time no hear) I am so happy that you are taking these courses. Given the physical problems (migraines) that stress arouses for you and given the amount of stress that dealing with students in the classroom entails, a career in museums seems much the best option. Let us know how things go with the online class, Roderick
