Broken Walls

He that hath no rule over his own spirit is like a city that is broken down, and without walls. (KJV) ( Proverbs 25:28 )
God has given us a unique ability through the Holy Spirit...self-control. Unfortunately, we do a not-so-good job of letting our emotions, finances, and appetite for food get the best of us. Food is my major weakness, Merely, shrugging our shoulders and accepting ourselves the way we are is not honoring to God. We should not allow ourselves to be at the mercies of our uncontrolled appetites. It is entirely possible to change. After all, we can do all things through Christ. Our body is a temple, and we should treat it as such.
