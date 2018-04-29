By Himself

And when he had sent them away, he departed into a mountain to pray. (KJV) ( Mark 6:46 )
Prior to this verse Jesus had performed a miracle by feeding thousands with only a bit of food. His immediate reaction is to draw away to pray and rest. Praying has a way of filling you up with energy, restoring, and recharging. It's very important if we have intense schedules or physically demanding duties, we take time to reconnect with God and restore ourselves. If you are able, take today to draw away, in order to draw close to the Lord. If today isn't possible, plan a day this week to do this.
Prior to this verse Jesus had performed a miracle by feeding thousands with only a bit of food. His immediate reaction is to draw away to pray and rest. Praying has a way of filling you up with energy, restoring, and recharging. It's very important if we have intense schedules or physically demanding duties, we take time to reconnect with God and restore ourselves. If you are able, take today to draw away, in order to draw close to the Lord. If today isn't possible, plan a day this week to do this.
No comments:
Post a Comment