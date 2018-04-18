Goodbye, Mrs. Bush

Barbara Bush, the widely admired wife of one president and the fiercely loyal mother of another, died Tuesday evening. She was 92.
During her husband's 1992 presidential campaign, Barbara Bush stated that abortion and homosexuality are personal matters and argued that the Republican Party platform should not take a stand on them, saying that "The personal things should be left out of, in my opinion, platforms and conventions." Her personal views on abortion were not known, although her friends reported at that time that she "privately supported abortion rights." She explained, "I hate abortions, but I just could not make that choice for someone else.”
Not everyone liked her because she was outspoken and loyal to her family, but I always thought of her as a true lady who spoke her mind.
2 comments:
Since the great First Lady of yours died yesterday, I learn so much of what kind of honest and sensible lady she was.
I was listening to all the CNN tributes and reports on her life and must admit, as you mentioned, that she was ahead of her time in USA.
(Recognition of the freedom of LGBT and abortion was legal in Canada since 1982 and before)
With her, Jacky Kennedy, Nancy Reagan and Michele Obama are those ladies that made the White House the REAL home to ALL Americans.
Mrs Bush will be missed for all her great qualities I heard of.
All my respect and condoleances from Canada
I do believe that George H started his political career as a Democrat and became a Republican because they get elected easier in Texas. I did like her.
Post a Comment