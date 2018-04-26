In Need of...

Coffee. I fell asleep last night without preparing s post as I usually do. I guess it had been a longer more stressful day than I’d realized. Everything seemed to piss me off yesterday especially one of my coworkers. He’s up for a promotion but there are also two other external candidates up for it too, and maybe it sounds mean but I hope he doesn’t get the promotion. He’d make a terrible boss. He’s just kind of clueless. Anyway, there were other stresses with my job that are too complicated to go into, but suffice it to say, I’m stressed out.
No comments:
Post a Comment