Yep, it’s Friday again. TGIF and all that. It’s been a busy week. I got in one or two more job applications this week. Plus, I’ve been super busy at work. I’ve been cranking out these oral history edits. My evenings have been spent working on my class. I’ve been reading and writing my assignments. It’s going to be a busy weekend. Saturday, I will be judging a history fair. Sunday, I have the assignment to go visit a natural history museum, so I will be driving up to St. Johnsbury, Vermont to visit the Fairbanks Museum. There is no rest for the weary.
Then on Monday, I will present the paper that I’m presenting at a conference in May to my coworkers. I’m hoping that goes well. Also, Tuesday, I have an interview for an online adjunct teaching job. It’s at a major university, and I’m looking forward to talking with them. The job will be good experience if I get it. So it will be quite busy for some time to come.
In addition, we are looking at 1-3” of snow today.
Mendes is looking like a snack. I hope you find some time for yourself in the midst of the busyness. Stay warm!
