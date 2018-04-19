I was thinking last night that it’s been a long week. Then I realized that it was only Wednesday. I think I almost cried. Luckily, there are only two days left in the week. Work has been very busy, and what other time I have has been spent reading for my class. I’m behind in watching The Voice. It’s okay though, all of my favorites have been eliminated. Now we are down to my second tier folks. I haven’t gotten to vote because I didn’t watch the shows live. Work will be busy today. One thing I have to do is work on the paper that I am presenting at a conference next month. I have to edit it down from 25 minutes to 10-12 minutes. That’s half my paper. I’m so bummed. I had a really good paper, but it’s just too long. I also, and shhh because it’s not actually part of my job, but I need to write my assignment for my class this week. I’ve gotten most of it written, it just needs a few more things. So I’ve got those two things plus I still need to edit some more oral histories and I’ve got some emails that I have been putting off that need to be sent. There is just too much to do and not enough hours in the workday.
No comments:
Post a Comment