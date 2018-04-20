Need to Do

I have to admit, I haven’t gotten as much work done at my job as I needed to get done this week. I’ve been working on other stuff. I know I should focus on my job when at work, but there is so much to do. I can’t get it all done when I get home from work. Some days I’m just too tired. I will work extra hard today and try to get caught up.
Tomorrow, I will be going to an art museum for my museum class. I think I’ve mentioned that I have to go to a different type of museum each week, and this week is an art museum. I will be heading up to Burlington to visit the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art. The Fleming is supposed to have quite an interesting collection.
No comments:
Post a Comment