Random Thought

The other day, I overheard someone say that they “don’t believe in homosexuality.” What does that actually mean anyway? We aren’t something mythical. We aren’t ghosts. We are real, so there is no believe it or not. Homosexuality exists. I and many of you who read this blog attest to that fact. The thing is that what he really meant to say is that he doesn’t believe that homosexuality is a moral lifestyle. First of all, there is nothing moral or amoral about homosexuality, and second, it is not a lifestyle. It is a sexual orientation. This guy had it all wrong. He didn’t know what he was talking about. Even in liberal Vermont there are still people who feel this way, which is amazing to me. But it doesn’t matter what state or even country you live in there will always be those people who believe that homosexuality is wrong. One day, maybe that will change, but I’m afraid it’s a long way away.
