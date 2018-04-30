What to Wear

The moment I wake up
Before I put on my makeup
I say a little pray for you
While combing my hair now
And wondering what dress to wear now
I say a little prayer for you
Or
Tumble outta bed and I stumble to the kitchen
Pour myself a cup of ambition
Yawn and stretch and try to come to life
Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumpin'
Out on the street the traffic starts jumpin'
With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5
While neither of these actually fits my morning routine, they often do pop into my head as I am laying out my clothes for the next day. I had to really contemplate what I was going to wear today. It’s kind of a special day at the office. The candidates for our new director will be in this week: today, Wednesday, and Friday. Today’s candidate is the favored one at this point in the process. We actually attended the same graduate school, and I want to impress him considering that I want him as my new boss. I hope he holds up to what we think of him so far. One of the difficult things about this process is that we have an internal candidate. And as much as I may like him, I don’t want him as my boss. I don’t think he’s ready for the position. Whoever becomes director, I will only have to deal with them for a few months since I will be out at the end of October. Hopefully, whoever the successful candidate is, I can deal with them for the next six months.
That's always the problem with internal candidates... you already know how they're going to turn out, yet everybody expects the insider to get the job no matter how average he might be.
