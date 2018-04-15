And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it. (KJV) ( Genesis 2:15 )
Do you dread Monday mornings? Work was God's first task to humans in the Garden of Eden. God didn't give us work to make us trudge along in our days. He did it so we could receive joy from our accomplishments, seek Him, and bring glory to His name. If you don't find what you are doing to be a labor of love, try changing your attitude. Or try changing your circumstances.
I'm in retail, I don't have Monday mornings.
