Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content. (KJV) (Philippians 4:11)
Could you learn to be content without a new car, iPhone, or house? If we let them, our desires begin to control us with a never ending thirst that can't be quenched. It is a daily struggle to consistently trust that God will provide for our needs as He has promised. We can learn to be content when we rely on God's promises daily. When you find yourself wanting something today, try practicing contentment with what you have.
1 comment:
Very accurate and on the spot text today.
Our consommation society is constantly pushing us to buy, buy, buy the newest stuffs.
For many years now, I'm living in the idea of not wasting my money for things I really don't need. My main question in front of an appealing stuff is: "Is it very necessary or a main need to purchase it?"
I apply the concept of «Voluntary Simplicity» (Simplicité Volontaire in French) in all of my consuming habits.
In August 2015, after 3 years without a car, I finally bought a used car, a Kia Sportage LX 2007 in quite a good shape. I didn't need to purchase an expensive BRAN NEW car because of my use of it and of my budget.
I don't use it often except to go to see my mother and relatives in Québec City, a 2 1/2 hours drive or to go shopping at Costco or to buy heavy stuff.
I make around 2 000 Km per year so no need to spend such big money on expensive new car.
I do apply those rules to all in my life and I'm happy and contented.
Why always look someone wealthier than us and always be deceived.
I look to the ones that have less than me and then, I see how lucky I am to have what I have.
