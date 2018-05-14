Beyond Busy

I can’t believe how busy this week is going to be. First, I have my usual work load and class load with my museum studies class. In addition to that, I am starting a new class for Southern New Hampshire University to begin online teaching for them. SNHU requires all online teachers to go through a training course before they can be officially hired and start teaching. I have no idea what to expect from this course or how much actual work it will be. Thankfully it is only for three weeks. On top of all of this, I am presenting a paper at a conference this week and will be gone Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. I’m basically only attending the reception Thursday night, if I can make it there in time. The conference is in Athens, Ohio, but the closest airport is in Columbus, and hour and a half away. My plane arrives at 2:48 and the reception 4, no doubt I will be late for the reception. Then I’ll go to a few sessions during the day on Friday before my session which will be at the end of the day. Saturday, I will head back to Columbus where I plan to visit the Wexner Center for the Arts. This is The Ohio State University’s "multidisciplinary, international laboratory for the exploration and advancement of contemporary art". My museum studies assignment this week is to visit a modern/contemporary art museum. I should have plenty of time Saturday since my plane doesn’t depart until 5:51 pm. It’s going to be a busy, busy week.
No comments:
Post a Comment