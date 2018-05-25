Thank goodness it’s Friday. The end of the week is finally here. It’s been a busy and tiring week. I’ve completed this week’s coursework for my two classes. I just have to do some commenting on other people’s work, and then I will be finished. I really only have one more week in each class and then the final project in my museum studies class. These two classes have taken up much of my week. I’ll have to buckle down and do some real work tomorrow. I’ve got several things I need to get done, because next week, I will be in Boston. Tuesday through Thursday, I will be conducting my final oral histories. Then, that part of the project will be over with. There is still a lot left to do though. Will I get it all done before my time is up? I doubt it, but I will actually do my best. So tomorrow there is some paperwork to be done and then I have to pack my equipment and get it ready to go. I won’t actually be back in the office until next Friday. Monday is a holiday for us, one of the few that we actually get besides Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anyway, after work tomorrow, I have to go to the doctor for my check-up. I’m not thrilled about going. He’s going to tell me things I already know and say that I need to do better. The good thing is that I am going to ask him about the new migraine prevention medication that has come out. I’d like to see if it could prevent my migraines. Tomorrow is going to be busy.
