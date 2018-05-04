Today’s candidate is more of a mystery to me. I don’t know as much about him as I did the other two. It’s going to be a marathon day for him. The search committee has packed a lot into these interviews, including dinner tonight.
Also, I’m hoping to go away this weekend. I’m supposed to go to Springfield, Massachusetts, to the Dr. Seuss Museum for my museum studies class. I have to visit at least one children’s museum. If all goes well, I’ll also be going to Noho Pride in Northampton, Massachusetts. A friend and I are supposed to go, if she’s feelin well. I hope she is. Noho Pride should be fun. The drag queen Sherry Vine will be headlining the night.
