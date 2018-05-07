This week should largely be back to normal. Last week was quite a whirlwind with the director job candidates on campus for interviews. The search committee will meet today and make their recommendations to the president and provost who will then decide who is ultimately chosen.we have one candidate that seems highly qualified so I am hoping they do the sensible thing and hire him.
This weekend was also a bit of a whirlwind. I went down to Springfield, Massachusetts, to see the Dr. Seuss Museum, which was fantastic and fun, even if it was filled with children. Also, if you’re ever in Springfield, there is a great Italian restaurant called the Red Rose that had the tenderest, most succulent veal piccata I’ve ever eaten. After Springfield, we headed up to Northampton where we stayed the night. We stayed in the beautiful Hotel Northampton, and ate at its Wiggin’s Tavern. I had the salmon over rice pilaf and rainbow carrots. The waitress told us the rainbow carrots were in honor of pride.
Saturday had been Northampton’s Pride celebration so we went to a Pride after party which was supposed to have the drag queen Sherry Vine. Less than two dozen people showed up. The drag show was so bad that everybody left. We didn’t even stick around for Sherry Vine because we were the only two left in the bar. It was a really sad experience. I felt bad for Sherry Vine because no one was there to see her after we left, but I also didn’t want to be the only two people in the audience. I doubt she would have performed for just two people anyway.
Sunday brunch was at Sylvester’s in Northampton. Sylvester’s is a restaurant housed in Sylvester Graham’s House. Sylvester Graham if you didn’t know invented the Graham cracker. I had the Sylvester’s Special which was eggs, bacon, home fries, and toast. It was good but the eggs and home fries needed salt. And then we headed home.
No comments:
Post a Comment