The Week Continues

I’m almost finished with this week’s assignments for my teaching class. I’ve finished the readings for my museum class, but I still have the assignments to do. I’m almost completely packed for my trip, I just need to pack my suit, toiletries and medicine. Just a few more things to wrap up then I’ll be off to Ohio on Thursday. It’s been a busy week. I’ve still got a few things at work to finish up before I go. It’s all about finishing things up.
And for something fun, I had a cousin of mine come up to Burlington yesterday; I was able to meet him for breakfast. He’s not a very close cousin, but he’s very cute, and he thinks he’s straight. I believe otherwise. He’s begging me to take him to a gay bar in New Orleans next time I’m back down south. There’s nothing like a “straight” boy going to a gay bar to set him...straight, or should that be set him gay, lol. Anyway, he’s a former student of mine, the only one who knew I was gay. He’s a good kid too. I’ve missed him.
2 comments:
Well hope you have a great time in Ohio. Are you done with school for the year, and will return in the Fall ? I am now retired. I did teach Spanish in high school and college. A long time ago. I retired from the DC Government. I did read your blog daily a couple years back but then stopped and forget until I saw the picture of you in front of David by Michelangelo. You may contact me at tonyitalian1951@comcast.net.
Have a great Summer 2018.
That's your cousin? My...
