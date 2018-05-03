I’m tired. I feel like this is what I’ll be doing at work today. I’m the only one in the front office, and it gets awfully boring. I’ll do my best not to fall asleep though. I’ll at least have my coffee to help keep me awake. I have work that needs to be done too, so maybe I’ll be too busy to get too tired. Plus, I’m only working half a day, so I can go home and take a nap in the afternoon.
It’s been a long week with interviewing candidates for the director’s position. It’s been stressful too. I’m ready for this to be over with, but we still have one more interview Friday.
