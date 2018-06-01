Back to Work

After three days in Boston for work (and a little play), I have to go back to my regular desk job today. To be honest, I don’t really want to. I’m ready to move on from this job. The interviews are over with, and soon so will the transcription of the interviews. Next is just the aggravating website and the book. The book I don’t mind. The biggest aggravation is getting people to sign off on their oral histories. People don’t take it as the priority that it is and they drag their feet. I wish I could make them all understand that it all ends in October. I need the material now so that I can complete my job.
Anyway, that being said, here is something off subject. The restaurant that I mentioned yesterday but failed to name was Tuscano in Harvard Square.
