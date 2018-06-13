I had one of my headaches last night, so I’m going to make this short. I have my performance evaluation today at work. I hope that goes well, just because I like to do well, not because it matters worth a damn. It doesn’t. I will be gone in less than six months. Also, tomorrow after work, I have a job interview with a very prestigious school on the west coast (think of a giant tree). It’s for another oral history position, but at least this time they are upfront about it being a three year position.
