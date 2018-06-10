And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. (KJV) ( 1 Corinthians 13:2 )
We often think if only I were more witty, if I had more intelligence, if I were more attractive, my life would be much different. If we actually matched our ideal qualities but failed to grow a love for others, it would all be pointless. Paul even says if he had all the faith in the world, he would be nothing if he didn't love others. Do you spend more time thinking about self-improvement or on growing your love for others more?
