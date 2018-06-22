I really don’t know what to write about. Nothing much is happening at work. There are no new job prospects. I am going to Washington, D.C. next week, but only for a very short business trip. I’ll write more about that next week. It’s just kind of boring around here. It’s summer, and it’s not even that hot. I’m sure it will get hot, but the humidity has been fairly low, making it fairly pleasant. I have my annual evaluation at work today. It’s not going to mean anything because my job is coming to an end. So it’s pretty much just a procedure and that’s it. So, really there is not much to talk about. It’s just a lot of boring shit.
