Monday, Monday

I was a bit lazy most of the weekend. I did a little house cleaning, but should have done more. I did go to an art opening Friday night which was fun. Some of the art was quite beautiful. I also did a little networking for museum jobs.
This week will probably be a doozy like last week. It’s the first week for our new director. I have a dentist appointment this afternoon that I’m not looking forward to. I really hate going to the dentist. Then on Wednesday, I have my yearly evaluation, with our old interim director. There is no reason to be dreading this but I am. I never much liked our interim director and he always treats me like a third wheel. Hopefully, it will all go smoothly, and like the dentist today, I can cross that off my list of things to dread.
No comments:
Post a Comment