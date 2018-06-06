There were three men up for the position of director. Of the three, my least favored got it. He’s been my coworker and now he’ll be my boss. I don’t know how all of this is going to work out. I actually advocated against him getting the position. I hope he doesn’t find that out. It’s supposed to be kept confidential, but one never knows. Anyway, changes are coming to my office. We have to also hire a new secretary. So far the applicants aren’t looking good. I hope the right person does apply for it, and they will be someone easy to work with. However, the way my luck is going, it will be the one I want least.
I still haven’t heard back from any jobs. I’m hoping that I will soon, but I’m losing hope. I so want out of Vermont. There just isn’t anything here for me.
