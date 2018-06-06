Wednesday, June 6, 2018

New Boss


There were three men up for the position of director. Of the three, my least favored got it. He’s been my coworker and now he’ll be my boss. I don’t know how all of this is going to work out. I actually advocated against him getting the position. I hope he doesn’t find that out. It’s supposed to be kept confidential, but one never knows. Anyway, changes are coming to my office. We have to also hire a new secretary. So far the applicants aren’t looking good. I hope the right person does apply for it, and they will be someone easy to work with. However, the way my luck is going, it will be the one I want least.

I still haven’t heard back from any jobs. I’m hoping that I will soon, but I’m losing hope. I so want out of Vermont. There just isn’t anything here for me.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
