A man's belly shall be satisfied with the fruit of his mouth; and with the increase of his lips shall he be filled. (KJV) ( Proverbs 18:20 )
Usually, after dinner time, everyone leaves to clean up or return to their previous activities. Although, there's nothing quite like sitting around the table and talking, enjoying one another's company. Maybe it's remembering the same old stories or laughing about the day's events. After lingering around the table, there's nothing more satisfying than being with those you love. Try sticking around the table this evening and taking part in the satisfaction of table talk.
