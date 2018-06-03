Spirit Renew

And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; (KJV) ( Ephesians 4:23 )
Do you ever feel like you are stuck in your thoughts, they seem to be cyclical returning to the same point? Perhaps you are battling anxiety that chokes, or building an argument in your head to justify your anger, or you are stuck in the rut of self-victimization. Each of these are attitudes do not reflect our identity as a cherished child of God. He has the power, through the Spirit, to change the way you think and feel. Call on Him in prayer to renew your mind.
