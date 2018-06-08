It’s been quite a week. I have a new boss. I’ve finally finished my two online classes, at least I hope I’ve finished with them both. The museum studies class was fun and interesting. The adjunct instructor class was a pain in the butt. After all that I have gone through to teach adjunct at this college, I’d better be hired. I’ve done well on all the other assignments, so I hope I did well on the last one. I know I did well in my museums studies class. I have a 100 average in that class. I’ve already signed up for class two in my museum studies class.
