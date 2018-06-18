I had the worst fucking Sunday. I had a migraine all day long. At times it would get better, but not completely go away. At other times it was just excruciating. I stayed nauseated almost all day long. In other words, I was miserable. I didn’t want to watch TV, and I couldn’t read. My eyes have a hard time focusing when I have a headache like this. Now it’s Monday, and I have to go to work. Where did my weekend go? Sorry for the complaining, but sometimes you just have to let it all out.
