Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. (KJV) ( Psalm 51:10 )
Depending on where you are in your walk with God, sometimes you just feel distant from God. Usually the distance occurs when we walk towards sin. It begins to grow and if we let it proliferate our loyalty to God begins to thin out. You begin to lose your heart for God. If this describes how you feel, be assured that one step towards honoring God is a step back to the right path. Spend some time walking with God, thinking about Him, and asking Him to renew a loyal spirit.
This remind me of the song In The Garden:
I come to the garden alone
While the dew is still on the roses
And the voice I hear, falling on my ear
The Son of God discloses
And He walks with me
And He talks with me
And He tells me I am His own
And the joy we share as we tarry there
None other has ever known
He speaks and the sound of His voice
Is so sweet the birds hush their singing
And the melody that He gave to me
Within my heart is ringing
And He walks with me
And He talks with me
And He tells me I am His own
And the joy we share as we tarry there
None other has ever known
I'd stay in the garden with Him
'Tho the night around me be falling
But He bids me go; through the voice of woe
His voice to me is calling
And He walks with me
And He talks with me
And He tells me I am His own
And the joy we share as we tarry there
None other has ever known
Songwriters: Ed Bruce
In the Garden lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc
