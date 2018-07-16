Yes, it’s another Monday, and time marches on. I had stuff to do over the weekend, but very little of it got done. I have a busy day today catching up. I hope I don’t get drawn into things at work and can get caught up. This online class that I am teaching is murder. What they expect of me is insane. Online teaching is not supposed to be this hard. Thankfully, I’ve looked ahead, and it does seem to get easier than the first two weeks. It’s maddening though. It will all get done though. I have my online class that I’m taking to deal with too. This week’s assignment is fairly easy, so I can get it done quickly.
