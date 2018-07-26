Big News...Drumroll, Please

Most of you know that I have been feverishly searching for a job for most of the past year. I’ve had a number of interviews but nothing came of them. Finally, one panned out. At my current museum, they decided to hire an educator to do educational and public programs. Since I am formerly a teacher, they decided that I was the best person for the job. It’s been in a kind of limbo for the past two weeks as they went through all the formalities, but today, they officially offered me the job. It will finally be a permanent position with a roughly 10 percent raise. I am very excited because it was the type of position I have been looking for. So for the time being, I will be staying in Vermont. My next big step will be to buy a new car. That’s a couple of weeks away, but I’m just as excited about that.
Oh and I almost forgot, I’m heading to Chicago today. I’ll be there through Sunday for a symposium on museum studies.
No comments:
Post a Comment