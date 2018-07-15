Everything You Do

In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity, (KJV) ( Titus 2:7 )
It's easier to tell someone what to do than it is to lead by example. Modeling our beliefs is much more impactful and makes the value ingrained deeper in all who see our example. Telling others what and how to react takes the choice away from them. God will speak to them and show them the error of their ways through your behavior alone. Set the example and let all you do be a reflection of Him.
It's easier to tell someone what to do than it is to lead by example. Modeling our beliefs is much more impactful and makes the value ingrained deeper in all who see our example. Telling others what and how to react takes the choice away from them. God will speak to them and show them the error of their ways through your behavior alone. Set the example and let all you do be a reflection of Him.
No comments:
Post a Comment