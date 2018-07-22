Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (KJV) ( Matthew 11:28-30 )
With so much going on in today's world, we take on more stress and anxiety than ever before. While we should always perform our best and make a difference where we can, there are many areas where we don't have control. Instead, leave those worries to God and put all of your trust in Him. Make a choice today to trust God with all your might and He will answer with peace and love that you can pass on to your family.
