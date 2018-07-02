One of the reasons I moved out of the South was because of the heat. It was supposed to be cooler in Vermont. Temperatures are actually higher here in Vermont than they are in Alabama this week. I had to break down and buy an air conditioner. I’m not really supposed to have one in my apartment, but it’s too damn hot to survive without one. I live on the second floor and heat rises, making my apartment even hotter. I even took a cold shower, which helped for a few minutes, while I was in the shower, but it went back to being hot as soon as I got out. I hate the heat. I can only pray that my AC gets here before the projected July 5. At least the museum where I work has air conditioning. Who knew I’d be dying to go to work?
2 comments:
It's supposed to be 97 today in D.C., which means I'll need a jacket and maybe gloves at work. I wish the office's AC had a setting other than "meat locker."
I have for many years now, 5 air conditioners, one for each of my 5 rooms appartement. They're working full high for 3 days and it's just OK inside may second floor appartmnet.
This is an unusual heat wave and a record since 70 years.
I find it «funny» that you have to wait for your machine and I wonder why you didn't purchase one in a local store.
Post a Comment